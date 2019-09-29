Missing child reunited with family in Old Delhi

A three-year-old child who went missing from Chandni Mahal area of Central Delhi was reunited with his family, police said on Saturday. According to police, constable Devender found a weeping child during patrolling near Tiraha Bairam Khan in Chandni Mahal on Friday night and asked him about his parents but the child could not tell anything.

Later, the child's description was uploaded in different WhatsApp groups of the police station and announcement was also made through local mosques, a police official said. After a local person identified the child as a resident of Chandni Mahal, the police staff went there and handed over the child to his parents, the official added.

It was revealed that the child was playing outside his house on Friday night and missed the way when he went a little far, the police said.

