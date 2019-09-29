International Development News
PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 29-09-2019 14:34 IST
UP: Man, accomplices booked for posting objectionable pictures of Dalit women on FB

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

A man and his accomplices were booked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly posting objectionable pictures of some Dalit women on Facebook, police said on Sunday. Some locals in Khatoli staged a protest over the incident on Saturday and demanded strict action against the culprits, Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Tyagi said. Ashu and some other unidentified people were booked under the Information Technology Act and an investigation into the matter was underway, the officer added.

COUNTRY : India
