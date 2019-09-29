NIRDPR invites proposals to establish rural technology parks in each state

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has invited proposals from all state governments to establish a rural technology park in each state, its Director-General W V Reddy said on Sunday. These rural technology parks (RTPs) will be established to train rural people so that they can earn their livelihood and become self-dependent, he said.

At present, there is only one RTP in NIRDPR in Hyderabad. It provides training and transfer of technology through live demonstrations, and also provides outlets to sell their products, Reddy said.

"The training is given to interested budding entrepreneurs in the RTP for their skill up-gradation. And they are also assisted to start their own enterprises," he told PTI. Now, the idea is to emulate this successful model in all states, Reddy said.

"Therefore, the proposals have been invited from all 29 state rural development institutes from across the country to set up a similar RTP on their campus," he said. The Centre will also provide a certain financial assistance to these RTPs, Reddy said. The broader purpose is to promote a culture of entrepreneurship in rural areas, upgrade the skills of small rural producers and take them to the market, he said.

Underlining that there is huge market for traditional Indian products within the country such as handicraft, jewelry and food items among others, Reddy said the need is to link these rural producers to the urban market. NIRDPR wants to upgrade skills and provide assistance to small time manufacturers and producers of traditional Indian products in rural areas, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)