Heavy rain disrupts rail traffic on Ballia-Chhapra section

Train services on the Ballia-Chhapra section of the North Eastern Railway (NER) was disrupted due to heavy rain on Sunday. "Owing to heavy rain at around 4.15 am, we got information about deposition of mud on the tracks on the Chhapra-Ballia section. This has disrupted rail traffic on the route," Public Relations Officer, NER, Mahesh Gupta said.

Gupta said a number of trains on this section has been cancelled, while the long-distance trains are moving on the Chhapra-Bhatni-Mau route. Meanwhile, the meteorological department in a statement issued in Lucknow said rain/thundershowers are very likely at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 30.

Rain/thundershowers are very likely at a few places in western Uttar Pradesh on September 30, it said.

