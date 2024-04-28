SpaceX Dragon spacecraft en route to Earth after departure from space station

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Dragon resupply cargo spacecraft supporting SpaceX's 30th commercial resupply mission for NASA undocked from the forward port of the International Space Station's Harmony module at 1:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 28.

The spacecraft is scheduled to make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, delivering more than 4,100 pounds of supplies and scientific experiments.

The SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft was launched on March 21 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The cargo ship arrived at the station on March 23 with more than 6,000 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware.