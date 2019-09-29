Two held after Delhi woman gets injured while resisting snatching bid

Two days after a 55-year-old woman was injured when she resisted a snatching bid, two men were arrested on Sunday in connection with the matter, police said. Those arrested were identified as Rahman (22), a resident of Raghuvir Nagar, and Ravi (22), a resident of Madipur. The third accused was yet to be arrested, police said.

Urmila Bhambri was standing near Madipur Metro Station on Friday when three bike-borne men tried to snatch her handbag. In the struggle, the woman fell on the road and sustained minor injuries.

The suspects fled from the spot, leaving the handbag behind, a senior police official said. A case was registered and multiple teams were deployed at various places in nearby areas during the early morning hours to nab the culprits, he said.

The two men on a motorcycle were intercepted by a police team at a picket near Madipur Metro Station on Sunday, following which they were signaled to stop. But instead of stopping, the duo tried to escape, the official said. However, the two were arrested after a brief chase, he said, adding that a loaded pistol and a stolen mobile phone was recovered from the accused's possession.

The motorcycle was found to be stolen from the vicinity of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital 15 days ago, police said. The two were involved in several other cases of robbery, snatching, and theft, they added.

