MP horticulture dept official held for bribery

A Madhya PradeshHorticulture department official was caught on Sunday by the Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a nursery owner, an official said

Joint Director RB Rajodiya of the Horticulturedepartment's Jabalpur unit was held in a trap while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for releasing the latter's bills worth Rs25 lakh, said Lokayukta police superintendent AK Vishwakarma

A search is underway at Rajodiya's Gwalior residence for more evidence, he added.

