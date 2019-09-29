International Development News
MP horticulture dept official held for bribery

PTI Jabalpur
Updated: 29-09-2019 18:13 IST
MP horticulture dept official held for bribery

A Madhya PradeshHorticulture department official was caught on Sunday by the Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a nursery owner, an official said

Joint Director RB Rajodiya of the Horticulturedepartment's Jabalpur unit was held in a trap while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for releasing the latter's bills worth Rs25 lakh, said Lokayukta police superintendent AK Vishwakarma

A search is underway at Rajodiya's Gwalior residence for more evidence, he added.

COUNTRY : India
