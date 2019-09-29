Pangolin scales seized, three persons arrested

Police on Sunday seized two Pangolin scales and arrested three persons in this connection in Hazaribag district, a police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a four-wheeler on NH-3 in Hazaribag district and arrested three persons and seized the pangolin scales, Hazaribag police station in-charge Neeraj Kumar Singh said here.

He said the pangolin scales and the three persons were handed over to the Forest department. The pangolin scales are valued at USD 3000 each in the international market, he said.

The arrested persons were identified as Ram Chandra Paswan and Pintu Kumar of Chatra district and Abhisekh Singh from Balumath in Latehar district, the police officer said. The Regional Chief Conservator of Forest, Sanjeev Kumar, said that the scales of the Pangolins were of rare species and notified in the Schedule 1.

He said hunting of Pangolins is banned in the country under the Wild Life Protection Act. The accused have 'confessed' that they brought the pangolin scales from Jamshedpur, Kumar said, adding that "We have alerted the forest officials in Jamshedpur about the racket." PTI CORR PVR RG RG.

