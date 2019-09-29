6 civilians injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire for second consecutive day in J&K's Poonch

Six persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the second consecutive day by targeting forward posts and villages with mortar shelling and small-arms firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, an official said. While four of the injured -- three women and the boy -- were rushed to a hospital, efforts were on to shift the other two, District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Poonch Rahul Yadav told PTI.

A defense spokesperson said the firing and shelling from across the border in the Balakote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) started at about 3.15 pm. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and a heavy exchange of fire was going on when the last reports were received, he added.

"Three women and a boy have received splinter injuries in the Pakistani shelling on their villages. They were evacuated and taken to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable," Yadav said. He added that two more persons, who were part of a group of laborers engaged in the construction of a road near a forward village, were also injured but continuous firing from Pakistan was hampering their evacuation.

"Efforts are on to shift them to a hospital as soon as possible," the DDC said. The defense spokesperson said details of the casualties suffered by the Pakistan Army in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.

The Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small-arms firing in the Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district on Saturday evening, prompting a strong retaliation by India. The exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for hours but caused no damage on the Indian side, the defense spokesperson said.

According to officials, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC over 2,000 times this year, leaving 21 people dead and scores injured. India has repeatedly called upon the neighboring country to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC and the International Border.

