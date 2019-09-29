Nepalese man held in Delhi for raping, attempting to kill 6-yr-old girl

A Nepalese man absconding since 2015 after allegedly raping and attempting to kill a six-year-old girl was arrested here, police said on Sunday. Vijay (49) is a resident of Bharatpur at Chaitwan in Nepal and used to work in a garment export house in Okhla. He often provided financial help to the survivor's family, they said.

As the girl's father had abused Vijay, he planned to teach him a lesson and raped, and tried to kill her on August 10, 2015, the police said. In a complaint, the girl's mother stated that on the day of the incident she had gone to pick up her daughter from school around 4 pm but when she reached there, she was told that a person claiming to be the child's grandfather had picked her up at 1 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Later in the day, the child was found lying in a pool of blood near Sanjay Colony and was rushed to a hospital, the officer added. A case was registered at the Okhla Police Station and several teams were formed to trace the accused, the DCP said.

Investigations revealed that after committing the crime, Vijay had fled to Nepal. Subsequently, he was declared a proclaimed offender and a charge sheet was filed against him in the court on June 6, 2018, the officer said. After locating him in Nepal, a police informer was sent there who gained his trust and convinced him that the rape case against him had been closed.

The police informer also offered to arrange a job for him claiming there was a shortage of tailors in Delhi, the officer added. As Vijay arrived here on Saturday, he was arrested from Delhi Gate area, he said.

In the last four years, Vijay worked as a tailor in Kathmandu, Bhutwal and other places in Nepal, they added.

