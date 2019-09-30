Varanasi: Property dealer shot dead in front of tehsil office

A property dealer was shot dead in front of a tehsil office here by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Monday, police said. Nitesh Singh (45) alias Babloo, a resident of Sarnath, was attacked while he was trying to sit on the driver's seat of his SUV. The tehsil office was located in Cantt police station area here, Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said.

The attackers fled after firing six bullets at Singh, he said. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary in-charge UP East referred to the incident to attack the state BJP government.

After the incident, senior officials reached the spot with a heavy police force. Police are scanning through the CCTV footage of the area and efforts are on to nab the assailants, the SSP said.

