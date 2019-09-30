New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL9 JK-SITUATION Markets shut, public transport off the roads, mobile services suspended: Kashmir shutdown continues Srinagar: The stalemate in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution continued on Monday with normal life affected in the Valley for the 57th consecutive day as markets were shut and public transport was off the roads, officials said.

DEL7 UP-LD CONG MARCH 80 Cong members arrested ahead of march to support Shahjahanpur student Shahjahanpur (UP): About 80 Congress workers were arrested on Monday while holding a public meeting ahead of a march they had planned in support of the student who has accused BJP's former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape, police said. DES11 UP-RAINS LD JAIL Flood waters enter district jail, around 900 prisoners to be shifted Ballia (UP): Flood waters have entered the barracks of the district jail located near the River Ganga here, prompting authorities to shift around 900 prisoners to other jails, a senior official said on Monday.

DES21 PB-RAJOANA 'Personally against death penalty', says Punjab CM on relief to Rajoana Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday differed from a party MP's stand on the commutation of terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence, saying he is against capital punishment. RDK RDK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)