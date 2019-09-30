Land-attack version of BrahMos missile successfully test-fired

India on Monday successfully test-fired the land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, featuring indigenous components such as propulsion system and airframe, from a base at Chandipur in Odisha's Balasore district. The state-of-the-art missile, with a strike range of 290 km, was jointly launched by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BrahMos Aerospace from Balasore's Integrated Test Range (ITR), a statement said.

The test, conducted at 10.20 am, met all flight parameters, the defence statement said. "With this successful mission, the indigenous content in the formidable weapon has reached a high value, thus bolstering India's defence indigenisation and the flagship 'Make in India' programme," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace on the success of the mission. DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy and DG, Missiles and Strategic Systems, MSR Prasad also extended their wishes following the successful launch of the missile.

Among others who were present at the launch site were Director General (BrahMos) Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Dr Dashrath Ram, and Director, Integrated Test Range, Dr BK Das. Defence sources said the missile can be fired from land as well as sea-based platforms.

On March 11, 2017 the first extended version of the missile, which had strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested, the sources added..

