Odisha farmers demonstrate demanding insurance money

Farmers staged a demonstration and rail roko in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Monday demanding disbursement of insurance money under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for crop loss due to drought during 2018 kharif season, police said. Train services were affected on the Howrah-Mumbai route as the farmers, agitating under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS), sat on tracks at Bamra and Sagara railway stations, the police said.

Some trains, including the Titlagarh-Howrah Ispat Express were stranded for some time at Jharsuguda and other stations due to the four-hour agitation from 10 am. Farmer leader Byomkesh Thakur said though the farmers had insured their crop, the insurance company was now dillydallying in disbursing the insurance money for the crop loss.

Farmers of Kuchinda, Jamankira and Bamra blocks under Kuchinda sub division in Sambalpur district are yet to get the insurance money, he said. Another farmer leader, Kusadhwaja Chowdhuri said farmers of only six gram panchayats have got the insurance money for the crop loss due to the drought during 2018 kharif season. But those of 49 gram panchayats under Kuchinda sub-division are yet to get it.

He said around 16,000 loanee farmers and around 2,000 farmers who had not taken farm loans under Kuchinda sub-division are yet to get the insurance money for their crop loss, he added. Kuchinda sub-collector, Biswa Ranjan Nayak said the matter is pending with the Centre and is under consideration.

