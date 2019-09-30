Yaba tablets seized, two persons apprehended by BSF

The Border Security Force(BSF) has seized a huge quantity of party drugs andapprehended two persons from Dhubri district, an official saidon Monday

Acting on a tip-off, troops of Guwahati Frontier ofthe BSF apprehended the two persons and seized 1,450 partydrugs (Yaba tablets) on Sunday from Halakura area underGolakganj police station in the district, a BSF release said

The two apprehended persons and the seized drugs werehanded over to Police Check Post at Halakura for further legalaction, it added.

