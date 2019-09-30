International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Yaba tablets seized, two persons apprehended by BSF

PTI Dhubri
Updated: 30-09-2019 22:01 IST
Yaba tablets seized, two persons apprehended by BSF

The Border Security Force(BSF) has seized a huge quantity of party drugs andapprehended two persons from Dhubri district, an official saidon Monday

Acting on a tip-off, troops of Guwahati Frontier ofthe BSF apprehended the two persons and seized 1,450 partydrugs (Yaba tablets) on Sunday from Halakura area underGolakganj police station in the district, a BSF release said

The two apprehended persons and the seized drugs werehanded over to Police Check Post at Halakura for further legalaction, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019