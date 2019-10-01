Explosive-like substance recovered from bus in Jammu, 2 persons from Kashmir detained

Two persons from Kashmir were detained on Tuesday after a large quantity of an explosive-like substance was recovered from a bus in the heart of the city, officials said. Acting on a specific intelligence input, police intercepted the bus at KC Road, near the bus stand, the officials said.

A bag containing over 15 kg of an explosive-like substance was recovered from the bus and two persons were detained for questioning in this connection, they added. The duo was coming from Kashmir to Jammu, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)