International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Over 2-kilogram heroin recovered near Indo-Pak border

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 01-10-2019 13:48 IST
Over 2-kilogram heroin recovered near Indo-Pak border

Image Credit: ANI

Over two kilograms of heroin with a street value of Rs 10 crore was seized near the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, a BSF statement said on Tuesday.

Two packets, containing 2.135 kilograms of heroin, were being pushed through a water channel with the help of water hyacinth (Jalkumbhi), the statement quoting a BSF official said.

The recovery was made in the area of responsibility of the Border Out Post- Old Md Wala on September 30, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019