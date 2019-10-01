Man shot dead in Rohini over liquor-related dispute

A 22-year-old man was shot dead by some persons in Rohini's Prem Nagar allegedly after an argument over consumption of liquor, police said on Tuesday. The man, identified as Ashish, was living in Prem Nagar, away from his family, they said.

Ashish was involved in smuggling of illicit liquor, a senior police officer said. On Monday, at around 8 pm, an argument broke out between him and some persons over consuming liquor, following which one of the accused shot him in the stomach, the officer said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, police said.

