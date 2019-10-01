Two arrested after shootout in Shahdara

Two men were arrested following a shootout in Shahdara area on Tuesday morning, police said. Taj Mohammad, 21, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and Liyakat Ali, 48, from Panipat in Haryana, were given a contract to kill two people, they said.

However, one of the accused sustained a leg injury during an exchange of fire, police said. Two firearms, ammunition and a motorcycle stolen from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh has been recovered, a police official said.

Ali is also involved in an attempt to murder case of Meerut, where a policeman was targeted. While Mohammad is found to be involved in various criminal cases and had been booked twice under Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act, police said.

