Two arrested after shootout in Shahdara

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 16:25 IST
Two men were arrested following a shootout in Shahdara area on Tuesday morning, police said. Taj Mohammad, 21, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and Liyakat Ali, 48, from Panipat in Haryana, were given a contract to kill two people, they said.

However, one of the accused sustained a leg injury during an exchange of fire, police said. Two firearms, ammunition and a motorcycle stolen from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh has been recovered, a police official said.

Ali is also involved in an attempt to murder case of Meerut, where a policeman was targeted. While Mohammad is found to be involved in various criminal cases and had been booked twice under Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act, police said.

COUNTRY : India
