Charge sheet against J-K govt employee in disproportionate assets case

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a charge sheet against a government official on Tuesday for acquiring movable and immovable properties as well as benami assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said. The chargesheet was filed against Section Officer, Directorate of Stationery and Office Supplies, Showkat Ali in the court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu, a spokesman of the ACB said.

He said Ali's father-in-law Abdul Gani (deceased) and four friends -- Pardeep Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Amit Kumar Dogra and his brother Sumit Kumar Dogra -- have also been arrayed as co-accused. "During the course of investigation, it has been established that Ali, in connivance with other accused persons, acquired movable and immovable properties as well as benami assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 44,48,078 in his own name and in the name of his close friends and relatives," the spokesman said.

He said Ali acquired a two-storey house at Channi-Himmat, Jammu, which was raised as benami property in the name of his close associate Pardeep. The accused has also built a single storey house in Nangali-Basholi village in Kathua district on his ancestral land valuing Rs 7.54 lakh. Besides, the accused also raised bought a car valuing Rs 3.50 lakh, purchased in the name of his father-in-law, and cash deposits of Rs 2,22,652 in the name of his wife and other family members, the spokesperson said.

