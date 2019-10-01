Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in UP

A 45-year-old man was booked for giving triple talaq to his wife here after she objected to the sale of their ancestral house where she lived with their four children, police said on Tuesday. On Monday evening, a case was lodged against Nisar Ahmad on a written complaint by his wife, Shahjahan, to whom he had been married for 19 years, they said.

While the wife lived in Bela village of Gorakhpur district, he worked in Mumbai. They had four children together. According to the complaint, he, earlier, frequently came to the village but after the year 2000, his visits dwindled as he allegedly started having an affair with a woman there.

On September 9, he came to the village and sold the ancestral house without Shahjahan's knowledge. When she came to knew about it, she raised objections and Nisar gave her triple talaq.

On Monday, she met Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Gupta following which a case under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was registered, Senior Sub-Inspector S N Singh said, adding that they were searching for her husband.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)