Case against man who killed girlfriend, ended his life

The police on Tuesday registered a case against a 24-year-old man, who allegedly committed suicide in suburban Malad after stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend to death. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the deceased accused, Mangesh Rane, visited his girlfriend at her home.

A heated argument followed between the couple, and Rane allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times, before slitting his own wrists and jumping off the balcony of her 10th floor apartment, a police officer said. While Rane died on the spot, the girl succumbed to her injuries at a hospital despite undergoing an emergency surgery.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, the Kurar police, on Tuesday, registered a case against Rane under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI ZA ARU KRK KRK.

