Man shot dead after he tries to stop another man for brandishing pistol

A 27-year-old man was shot dead on Tuesday after he tried to stop another man for brandishing a pistol and abusing people in East Delhi's Kalyan Puri area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Jaspal, they said.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 5 am. Two men came to Kalyan Puri on a motorcycle. Guddu, who was riding pillion, was brandishing a pistol and abusing people in the locality, he said.

Jaspal confronted the duo about their activity. When he caught hold of Guddu, the latter fired at him, the official said. Guddu tried to fled the spot, but locals nabbed him, he said.

However, his other accomplice managed to flee the spot, the officer added. Jaspal was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

During interrogation, Guddu said he had given about Rs 2 lakh to a man who lives in Kalyan Puri and had come to the area to recover the money, they said.

