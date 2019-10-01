Three sweetmeat shops fined for use of disposable items

In a action against polythene bags and disposable items used to serve food, the Ghaziabad civic body on Tuesday fined three sweetmeat shops. Civic body officials said the shops were using disposable items to serve food and had hoarded a huge quantity of these.

Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Sharma said he along with the MC staff raided Madan Sweets, Ganesh Bikaner and Nandi Sweets. The fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to 50,000 was recovered from the violators.

Companies manufacturing thermocol and plastic items have been warned and notices have been issued to them. "The use of silver foil is injurious to health. The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam will launch a drive to make people aware about it," Sharma added.

