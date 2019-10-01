Gold-plated gate at Mata Vaishnodevi dedicated to pilgrims

The gold-plated entrance of the traditional holy cave of Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine, nestled in the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, was Tuesday formally dedicated to the pilgrims. The gold-plated gate is located outside the natural cave at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra.

Amid chanting of vedic mantras and performing of other rituals and religious ceremonies on the occasion of third Navratra, the golden gate was dedicated formally to the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVSD), Simrandeep Singh said. The newly gold-plated entrance of the holy cave was opened for 'darshan' on the commencement of Navratras on Sunday, and on Tuesday it was formally dedicated after performing 'puja and yagya'.

Giving details, Singh said the project of the shrine board has been completed in less than three months by a team of artisans from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Around 11 kg of gold, 1,100 kg silver and 1,200 kg copper have been used to build the gate, he said.

