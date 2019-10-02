Nath pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary

Madhya Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday led a procession with participants reciting the famous bhajan 'Vaishnava Jana To', on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The march began at 8.25 am from Roshanpur Chowk and proceeded to Minto Hall, where Nath, followed by others, garlanded the statue of the Father of the Nation.

Thereafter, Nath proceeded and garlanded a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri near Vidhan Bhawan, as October 2 is also the birth anniversary of the former prime minister. Several processions, with participants reciting bhajans, including 'Vaishnava Jana To', a 15th century song that became popular during the lifetime of Mahatma Gandhi, were held across the state, MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said As part of the sesquicentennial year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the Congress has organised a week-long programme to propagate Gandhian thoughts and principles, he said.

To mark the occasion, collectors of districts across the state have already been instructed to organize various programs and events, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)