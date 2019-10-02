Maha: 4-yr-old raped in creche, ATM guard arrested

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a creche by an ATM security guard in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Dashrath Kamble (42), has been arrested, a police spokesperson said. The incident took place on Sunday after the girl's mother left her at the daycare facility located in Yashodhan Nagar area here, she said.

The accused, who worked as a security guard at an ATM nearby, came to the creche and asked the girl to accompany him on the pretext of teaching her something, she said. He then allegedly raped the child at a secluded spot in the premises and left, the official said.

Later, when the child reached home, her mother observed an unusual change in her behavior. When she questioned her, the girl informed her about the incident. The girl's mother subsequently lodged a police complaint following which the accused was arrested on Monday, the official said. He was booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she added.

