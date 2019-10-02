Three arrested for attack on police team

Three policemen were injured when six persons attacked them with sticks at Lovakhava village under Mahrajganj Terai police station, officials said on Wednesday. Three people involved in the incident have been arrested, police said.

The police team had rushed to the village after they got information that trouble was brewing there. Once the team reached the village, six people attacked them with sticks (lathis), injuring three policemen, they said. The injured have been identified as Yogendra Prasad Tewari (sub-inspector), Deep Narain and Saddam (both constables). The police have lodged an FIR in this connection.

