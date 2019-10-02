Two crushed to death by speeding truck in Himachal's Hamirpur district

Two migrant labourers were killed and two others injured when they were run over by a speeding truck in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Wednesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Umesh and Rajeev, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. The injured also hail from UP.

The labourers were going to remove the shuttering of an under construction house when the incident took place near Jhiralri Kaswa, an official spokesperson said. One of the injured, Surinder Kumar said the truck was coming at high speed and crushed all the four, killing two of them on the spot.

One of the victims, who was seriously injured, was sent to Tanda Medical college hospital while the other was referred to the Hamirpur hospital. The truck driver has been taken into custody. PTI CORR DJI TDS

