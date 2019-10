The BSF on Wednesday recovered three kg heroin near the Indo-Pak border here, officials said.

The incident took place in Rorawala village when the Border Security Force troops spotted some drug smugglers near the fence and opened fire, the BSF officials said.

The smugglers managed to escape but left behind six packets containing the contraband which was seized by the BSF personnel, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)