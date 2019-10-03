Civic policemen, drones, CCTV to add security layer during

The Kolkata Police has decided to monitor footages obtained from drones and CCTVs and use civic police personnel to upgrade the security arrangements in around the city during the Durga Puja festival, a senior officer of the force said here on Thursday. Besides the existing strength, around 6,000 additional police personnel will keep vigil till the immersions are over, the IPS officer said.

"The Kolkata Police has decided to have an extra layer of surveillance in and around the city during this year's Durga Puja celebrations," he said. Civic police personnel, who generally help officers control road traffic, will be used as an added layer in the security machinery.

From Friday, the police would employ drones to keep a vigil on proceedings during the pujas while footages from the CCTVs will be monitored from the control room, the officer said. "Security arrangements have been beefed up in the entry and exit points of the city and also in the neighbouring districts which fall under police jurisdiction," he said.

A total of around 12,000 police personnel will be on duty till the immersions are over, he added. Asked whether there was any specific terror threat during the Durga Pujas, the IPS officer said "We have beefed up security in view of the sensitive situation at this time." Another senior police officer said, "Security has been stepped up at every Metro stations as well as on every road of the city. Police personnel in plain clothes will also be deployed." Around 25 Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) and as many divisional mobile vans would roam around city roads while 46 watch towers have been set up to keep a tab on the movement of the pandal hoppers, he said.

This year, Kolkata Police has collaborated with Google to provide pandal hoppers in the city with information on traffic during the Pujas. Traffic regulations will be displayed on the Google Map to help pandal hoppers move from one place to another without facing problems..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)