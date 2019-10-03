Police training institutes in the country serve no purpose:

A senior IPS officer in Telangana on Thursday alleged police training institutes across the country served no purpose and have only been "counter-productive." He also opined that such training institutes across the country, including the SVPNPA, have been "useless." "They served no purpose nor have been beneficial to the people," Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) Director V K Singh claimed. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), is a premier training institute of the country for the Indian Police Service officers here.

Noting that there was not much change in people's perception about the police in the last 70 years, he said, "they still have the British era image," Singh told reporters here. "All police training institutions in the country including SVPNPA are training for the sake of training and are mostly counter-productive..," he alleged.

He claimed that the money spent by state governments and the Centre on police training institutes was "only going waste." "All over India, all unwanted, condemned and discards in police are posted in training institutions... We teach them knowledge and skill but no attitude. Thus, we have seen wasting thousands of crores (of rupees) in police trainings which kills the human elements in police," Singh added.

On future plans, the IPS officer said he would start a Research and Development centre and Counselling and Personality Development centre at TSPA. "We have experimented in the Prisons department and transformed the concept of Prisons. We want to change the attitude of a police officer in our counselling and personality development centre particularly of deviant police officers," he said.

During Singh's tenure as Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services), the Telangana Prisons department launched many social service initiatives, including 'Anand Ashrams' (special homes) for rehabilitation of beggars in Chanchalguda and Cherlapalli (central prisons) in the city. Singh said a decision has been taken to experiment with new concepts, nature and scope of training.

"We will also conduct a survey of the officers right from the Superintendents of Police to SHOs as regards their performance and Service attitude. I believe police officer should be a social worker. The police officer has to understand that he or she is not a government employee but officer of law and accountable to law than anybody else," he said.

Citing a survey, which rated Telangana as second most corrupt state, he said police was the only agency that could curb corruption. "Thus, TSPA has a very onerous task. Where all police training institutions have failed in the country including SVPNPA, we dare to succeed," Singh added..

