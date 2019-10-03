Delhi woman held for cheating textile merchant in TN of Rs

A Delhi-based business woman was arrested for duping a textile producer in the district of Rs 1.50 crore by not paying for the goods purchased, police said. A search is on for her two brothers, who were also involved in the case.

According to police, Hanchu Chowdry (40) visited a textile factory in Chitode during May last and placed an order for 1,40,000 meters of unbleached gada cloth valued at Rs 1.50 crore. The owner Mohanraj had delivered the goods and the woman assured to make the payment within a month.

However, as she failed to pay the amount after two months, Mohanraj visited the woman in New Delhi and demanded that the dues be settled. The woman refused to pay the money and allegedly issued a life threat to Mohanraj, who returned to Chitode and lodged a complaint with the police.

A cheating case was registered against the woman and her two brothers. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the woman near Erode Municipal VOC Park produced her before a court which remanded to her to judicial custody..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)