Pak woman gets Indian citizenship after 35 years

Thirty-five years after she applied for Indian citizenship, a Pakistani woman, married to a man in Muzaffarnagar city and residing in the country on a long-term visa, has been granted Indian nationality. According to a local intelligence official, 55-year-old Zubeda had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, a resident of Yogenderpur locality here, 35 years ago. She had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage; however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds.

Since 1994 she had been staying in the country on a long-term visa, and granted Indian citizenship early this week, the official said. She can now apply for Aadhaar, ration card and voter ID.

The woman has two daughters 30-year-old Rumesha and Zumesha, 26, and both are married. According to official data, about 25 Pakistani women married to Indian nationals are living in Muzaffarnagar district on a long-term visa.

