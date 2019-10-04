International Development News
17 hand grenades recovered near LoC in Poonch

PTI Jammu
Updated: 04-10-2019 10:27 IST
Army and police personnel launched a joint search operation in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered 17 hand grenades on Friday, a senior police officer said. A search operation was launched on specific information in Kharagali area of Loran border belt and a hideout was busted, he said. Seventeen hand grenades were recovered, he said adding it appears they were 3-4 months old.

COUNTRY : India
