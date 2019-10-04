International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

2 men open fire at property dealer at Noida society

Two men opened fire at a property dealer on Thursday evening in Gaur City society here.

ANI Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 04-10-2019 11:04 IST
2 men open fire at property dealer at Noida society

A grab from the CCTV footage of the incident.. Image Credit: ANI

Two men opened fire at a property dealer on Thursday evening in Gaur City society here. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the premises.

When property dealer Anil Chauhan stepped out of his car, two men fired at him after a brief confrontation. But the assailant missed the shot and another man was unable to fire the bullet. Following the attack, Chauhan started shouting for help and the duo fled from the spot on a bike with another man.

Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar Singh said that the police have taken CCTV footage and will nab the accused soon. (ANI)

Also Read: 45-year-old property dealer shot dead in Dwarka

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019