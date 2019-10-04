2 men open fire at property dealer at Noida society

Two men opened fire at a property dealer on Thursday evening in Gaur City society here. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the premises.

When property dealer Anil Chauhan stepped out of his car, two men fired at him after a brief confrontation. But the assailant missed the shot and another man was unable to fire the bullet. Following the attack, Chauhan started shouting for help and the duo fled from the spot on a bike with another man.

Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar Singh said that the police have taken CCTV footage and will nab the accused soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)