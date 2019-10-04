MP: Gandhi's poster defaced, his remains kept in urn stolen from Rewa Museum

An FIR has been filed against unidentified persons for allegedly writing "traitor" before Mahatma Gandhi's name on a poster in a museum in Rewa district and hurting people's sentiments, Madhya Pradesh Police said on Thursday. The incident took place on October 2 when the country was celebration 150th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation.

A few people came, who came to pay respect to Gandhi on his birth anniversary, said that Bapu's poster was "defaced and traitor" was over it. "Some people came to pay respect to Gandhi ji's poster and when they took it out they found that it was defaced and something abrupt was written on it. We have repainted the poster. People have registered an FIR against miscreant for hurting their sentiments," a police officer said.

He said that a copper urn, in which the remains of Gandhi were kept in Bapu Bhavan, were also stolen. An investigation was underway in the case to find the accused. (ANI)

