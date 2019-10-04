Teacher with disproportionate assets arrested in Odisha

The vigilance department has arrested a female teacher here on the charge of amassing property disproportionate to her known sources of income, an official said. Of the total assets worth Rs 1.66 crore in her possession, Tilottamma Mohanty, a teacher at a certificate training school in Bhubaneswar, could not explain the source of over Rs 1.43 crore, he said.

"The department has registered a case against the teacher and her spouse under different sections of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018," the official said. Mohanty's property included a two-storey building, a flat, twelve plots, a four-wheeler, three two-wheelers, deposits in different banks, gold ornaments and costly household items.

After search, inventory and inquiry, Mohanty was arrested on Thursday, the official said, adding that more details would be available in the case following a thorough investigation..

