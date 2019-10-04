Elephant calf prefers human company to the wild Erode, Oct 4 (PTI): A elephant calf, reportedly abandoned by its herd in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), was spotted by villagers some days ago in the forest area and informed the forest officials. The officials gave the animal food and tried to send it back into the jungles, but it simply refused.

According to forest officials, the female calf, believed to be about three months old, was seen moving alone on the plains of Kadambur forest in the tiger reserve. The villagers alerted the officials about the stray calf and they gave it milk and fruit.

But, the calf was back in the same area and the officials again fed the animal, but it just won't go back to where it belongs. A doctor from the animal husbandry department, after examining the calf, said it was healthy.

Amazingly, the calf became too friendly with the officials and began following them wherever they went. So, they decided to keep the calf with the forest department and rear it as a kumki (tame)..

