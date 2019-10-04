Woman killed by husband, brother over land dispute in UP

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband and brother in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district over a land dispute on Friday, police said. Soni (35) was found dead in her house in Sumerpur village this morning, they said.

Prima facie, the victim was strangulated, the police said. The victim's mother alleged that Soni was killed by her husband and brother as she refused to handover to them 17 bigha land she owned, they said.

The two accused have been detained and are being questioned, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

