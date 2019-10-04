MP: Right-wing organisation objects to portrayal of Godse as RSS member in play

The portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathu Ram Godse, as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in a play here at a school on the occasion of Bapu's 150th birth anniversary, has stoked a controversy with right-wing organisations taking strong objection against the projection. In a drama organised over the assassination of the Father of the Nation at "Small Wonder School", children donned different dresses according to their roles. However, the child playing the role of Godse is seen dressed in a white shirt, with half brown knickers and black cap, the dress code typical of RSS. He is also seen pointing a gun at the child imitating Gandhi in the pictures.

Fringe right-wing organisation, Hindu Sewa Parishad has submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur seeking FIR against those involved and alleging that it is an attempt to "malign" the image of RSS and "spread lies". "In the drama played at the Small Wonder School, it was shown that the child donning RSS dress is shooting Mahatma Gandhi which is completely wrong. This has been done to malign the image of RSS which organises 'shaka's' for children and teaches them ethics, inculcate moral values and nationalism. The act on the part of school is giving a wrong direction to the future of the nation and has generated anger among the Hindus and nationalist elements," read the complaint submitted by the Hindu Sewa Parishad to the Police.

"We have asked the police that criminal cases should be slapped against the Principal and organisers of the school. They are spreading hatred and wrong feeling against RSS among the children," said Nitin Sonpali, the General Secretary, Hindu Sewa Parishad. On the other hand, police said that it has not registered an FIR since it is a "non-cognizable" offence. However, an NCR has been filed and police have asked the complainants to approach the Court.

"This is not a cognizable offence and hence FIR is not registered. We have done NCR and have asked them to approach the Court. Their objection was that the boy playing the role was dressed in attire which is typical of a particular organisation. They said that it is an attempt to malign the image of the organisation," said Amit Singh, SP Jabalpur. (ANI)

