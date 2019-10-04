20 injured after tent collapses during MP condolence meet

At least 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, on Friday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Indore when a tent collapsed during a function to condole the death of a Congress MLA's mother, police said. Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said the incident happened because water had accumulated on the top of the tent due to heavy rains, while iron rods supporting the makeshift structure caused injuries.

Around 200 people were at the condolence function for Krishna Devi (80), mother of Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla, held in Marimata Chowk here, he said. "Power supply to the tent was cut and people pulled from underneath the collapsed tent. Twenty people are injured, of which condition of two is serious," he informed..

