WB: Durga Puja pandal decorated with over 4,000 letterboxes, computer mouse in Kolkata

Showcasing the extinction of letterboxes which have been replaced by electronic mails, a pandal here has been decorated with over 4,000 letterboxes and a computer mouse. The South Kolkata Chetla Agrani Club's had made the pandal with a theme of "Kolkata choliyechey Naritey Noritey" which means Kolkata on the go. This line has been picked up from a poem by the famous poet Rabindranath Tagore.

The entrance of the pandal is made up of old radios, clocks, lantern and music cassettes which are rarely seen now. The pandal also has a model of hand-pulling rickshaw and veteran model car which adds up to its attractiveness. "Advancement in technology is leaving no space for old gadgets. Moreover today, the young generation does not know how tough it was earlier to send a letter through the post. We thought about this idea to make the younger generation aware of how things were earlier. Last year we had 22 lakhs visitor, this year's expectation is more than 25 lakhs," Srinjay Chatterjee, a member of the organising committee told ANI.

The pandal hoppers are gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of this 'old is gold' pandal. (ANI)

