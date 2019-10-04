Two-day entrepreneur conference begins in Kochi

A 2-day entrepreneur conference that began here on Friday has on display devices from nascent firms ranging from use in toddy tapping to exploring deep sea. Maker Village, which has its stall at the TiEcon Kerala 2019, reflects best use of new-age technologies by its startups at the countrys largest electronic hardware incubator, according to a release.

The eighth edition of the conference here features nascent firms under the Maker Village exhibiting their expertise in state-of-the-art subjects such as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning, it said. The stall was inaugurated by Sajan Pillai, former CEO of UST Technologies.

Drawing special attention at the two-day TiE with Winning Strategies: Leading in a Sustainable and Digital World as the years theme, for instance, is IROV Technologies underwater drone which is India's first indigenously-developed compact machine of its kind. Used to detect submerged structures and objects and perform real-time analysis of the data, the device helps ascertain the structural integrity and even the extent of damage of underwater structures after a flood, a release issued by Maker Village said.

According to the release,there is also another Maker Village product, invented by NAVA Design & Innovation, that improves the efficiency of toddy-tapping by 72 times. Waferchips Techno Solutions has put on display an AI-powered wearable ECG device for 24/7 monitoring of persons with critical heart conditions.

This has a huge application in monitoring the heart condition of patients when the physical presence of doctors is not feasible during a calamity, the release added.PTI TGB BN BN.

