Goa CM stops car, attends to woman who fell off two-wheeler

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday evening helped a tourist who had met with an accident on Zuari Bridge, around 10 kilometres from here. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media later.

It showed Sawant, an Ayurveda doctor, getting down from his car and attending to the woman who had fallen off a two-wheeler. The woman was later taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim, some 6 kilometres from the spot.

