10 injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir

At least 10 people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said. The terrorists hurled a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded complex in Anantnag town, 55 km from here, around 11 am, the official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to eight pedestrians, a policeman and a local journalist. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

The attack sparked panic among people in the town. The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists behind the attack, the official said.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)