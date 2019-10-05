Uttarkashi: 31.35 per cent voting recorded in Panchayat elections till 12 pm

31.35 per cent voting was recorded in the two development blocks of Uttarkashi district in the Panchayat elections by 12 pm on Saturday. 32.81 per cent voting was recorded in Bhatwadi while 30.33 per cent voting was recorded in Dunda development block.

By 12 pm, 13,347 women have voted while 13,463 men have voted in the development blocks. There are a total of 85,522 voters in the two development blocks out of which 41,738 are women and 43,784 are men. (ANI)

