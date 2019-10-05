BJP using Mahatma Gandhi's name, but not ready to criticise Godse: Bhupesh Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using Mahatma Gandhi's name but they are not ready to criticise his killer Nathuram Godse. "They want to mislead people by appropriating Mahatma Gandhi's name but they are not ready to criticise Godse. They want to appropriate Lord Ram's name but they do not intend to do any development work. They just have the motive of asking for votes in the name of Lord Ram," Baghel said.

He further said that the Central government is working towards privatization of all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). "The objective of PSUs as envisioned by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was community development coupled with economic advancement. This government just wants to hand over the wealth of the nation to a few industrialists," he said.

Baghel was speaking after inaugurating the Nandanvan Zoo here. "We have forests in 44 per cent of the area of the state. The forest department is doing good work but there are more objectives still to be achieved. The Chhattisgarh government is committed to the protection of forests for the betterment of the environment," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Mahatma Gandhi's teachings embodies UN's spirit, says South Korean President

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)