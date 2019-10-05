MP: Licence fee reduced for liquor business in forest areas

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday reduced the licence fee for liquor business in the forest areas of the state. "Earlier there was a policy which prescribed a fee of Rs 5 lakh for a bar licence in the forest areas. It has now been reduced to Rs 1.50 lakh," State Minister PC Sharma told reporters at a press conference.

Apart from this, the government has also allotted land for Jabalpur airport. 50-hectare land will be provided for the construction of the airport. The government also approved the Heritage Building Promotion Plan.

The responsibility for the operation of Madhya Pradesh Lok Bhawan in Mumbai has been entrusted to the Tourism department. 70 per cent of jobs in the tourism sector has now been reserved for the youth of Madhya Pradesh. The government will provide subsidy to the entities that invest in the tourism industry in the state. An aid of Rs 1 crore will be given for three years for opening a big hotel.

Apart from this, the government has also decided to continue on the assistance being given to the bamboo farmers. Rs 550 crore of extra provision will be allotted to the Social Security pension before Deepavali. (ANI)

Also Read: Sensex zooms over 2,000 points after government announces fiscal measures to boost growth

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)