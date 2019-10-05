Delhi: Gambling racket busted, 22 bookies arrested

Delhi Police have arrested 22 bookies and busted a gambling racket that was being operated out of a building here. Police have seized over seven lakh rupees in cash during the raid.

According to the police, the racket was busted on October 4 in Old Gupta Colony, New Delhi. An FIR has been registered in this matter under Delhi Public Gambling Act. "On receiving secret information on October 4, Model Town Police Station formed a team which conducted raid at the Old Gupta Colony here at around 1:30 am. During the raid, 22 bookies were arrested red-handed while gambling with the playing cards. The organiser and the main accused, Ashreet Singh was found previously involved in online betting during the second one day International Cricket Match between India and Australia," said police in a statement.

"Three sets of playing cards and Rs 7,23,500 in cash were seized during the raid. This racket was found active a few days ago," Police added. (ANI)

